age 85 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on August 29, 2020 in Canton. Butch was born on May 19, 1935 to Vernon and Emma Reiter in Louisville, Ohio. He graduated from Louisville High School and served in the US Army. Butch was a welder at H.P. Products in Louisville for many, many years. He was a hard worker who never stopped moving. He loved his garden, especially his tomatoes. He liked to walk on the trail by his home, and he collected lots of hats.



Butch is preceded by his parents and his twelve siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Janet (nee Listiak) Reiter; children: Cheryl (Rafael) Rodriguez, Michael (Amy) Reiter, Stacy Montague, and Donny (Valerie) Reiter; grandchildren: Rafael (Andrea) Rodriguez, Danielle (Jonathan) Chance, Malorie (Scotty Stephens) Simms, Miguel (Caitlyn) Rodriguez, Liam James (Jessica) Reiter, Nick Reiter, Alexis Montague, Jake Reiter, Cole Reiter, and Kloey Reiter; and great grandchildren: Jackson Chance, Lincoln Chance, Talia Rodriguez, Janelle Rodriguez, Josephina Rodriguez, Maddie Holliday, and Lexi Holliday.



Friends and family may come to call on (Tonight) Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.



