1/1
DONALD BUTCH H. REITER
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Butch" H. Reiter

age 85 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on August 29, 2020 in Canton. Butch was born on May 19, 1935 to Vernon and Emma Reiter in Louisville, Ohio. He graduated from Louisville High School and served in the US Army. Butch was a welder at H.P. Products in Louisville for many, many years. He was a hard worker who never stopped moving. He loved his garden, especially his tomatoes. He liked to walk on the trail by his home, and he collected lots of hats.

Butch is preceded by his parents and his twelve siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Janet (nee Listiak) Reiter; children: Cheryl (Rafael) Rodriguez, Michael (Amy) Reiter, Stacy Montague, and Donny (Valerie) Reiter; grandchildren: Rafael (Andrea) Rodriguez, Danielle (Jonathan) Chance, Malorie (Scotty Stephens) Simms, Miguel (Caitlyn) Rodriguez, Liam James (Jessica) Reiter, Nick Reiter, Alexis Montague, Jake Reiter, Cole Reiter, and Kloey Reiter; and great grandchildren: Jackson Chance, Lincoln Chance, Talia Rodriguez, Janelle Rodriguez, Josephina Rodriguez, Maddie Holliday, and Lexi Holliday.

Friends and family may come to call on (Tonight) Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved