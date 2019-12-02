|
Donald C. Barrett
age 84, of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born April 27, 1935 in Cranford, New Jersey to the late Harriet (Todd) and Robert Wilson Barrett. Don was a graduate of Mount Lebanon (PA) High School, and Mount Union College, Class of 1958. He was a US Army veteran; worked as an executive for NE Ohio Boy Scouts, and later as a funeral director for Karlo & Sons Funeral Home. Don was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, North Canton, and was active in the Boy Scouts, Stark County Civil War Roundtable, Audubon Society, The Wilderness Center in Wilmot, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane (Mackey) Barrett, of the home; children, David A. Barrett of Winthrop, Maine, Susan Barrett of Boston, Massachusetts, and Catherine "Kate" Barrett of North Canton; brother, Dr. Robert T. Barrett of Fair Oaks, California; sister-in-law, Carolyn Mackey of Tallmadge; eight nieces and nephews; and sixteen great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Edward J. and Mary C. Mackey; brothers-in-law, Robert C. Koch and James E. Mackey; and sisters-in-law, Jeanette Cameron Barrett and Ann L. Koch.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, one hour before services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buckeye Council, Boy Scouts of America, 2301 13th Street NW, Canton, OH 44708-3157, or The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave SW, Wilmot, OH 44689.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2019