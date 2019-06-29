|
Donald C. Phelps
90, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born in Dorothy, WV on March 20, 1929 to the late Arlous and Myrtle Phelps. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1947-1950. Donald retired from the Timken Company in 1991, following 40 years of employment. He was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple where he volunteered much of his time. He enjoyed bowling and working on his house, and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Phelps on September 27, 2015; four brothers, Arlous, Derl, Lowell and Robert Phelps; and two sisters, Lois Nelson and Sharon Parshall. He leaves his daughter, Deborah A. Sigman; granddaughters, Lyndy (Adam) White and Catherine (Zach) Graishe; four great grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Stover and Linda Crabtree.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1pm at the Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. NW with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12-1pm on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Canton Baptist Temple Family Life Center Project. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Repository on June 29, 2019