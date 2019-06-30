Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Canton Baptist Temple
515 Whipple Ave.
NW, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Canton Baptist Temple
515 Whipple Ave.
NW, OH
DONALD C. PHELPS


1929 - 2019
DONALD C. PHELPS Obituary
Donald C. Phelps

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1pm at the Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. NW with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12-1pm on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Canton Baptist Temple Family Life Center Project. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019
