Donald C. Phelps
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1pm at the Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. NW with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12-1pm on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Canton Baptist Temple Family Life Center Project. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019