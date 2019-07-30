|
|
Donald Clifford Perrin
1951 - 2019
68, born May 20, 1951 in Elberton, Georgia to John and Helen Perrin, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Akron Ohio.
He leaves to cherish his memory sisters: Barbara and Wanda Perrin; brothers: James, Kenneth, Marion, and Ronnie Perrin; children: Dawn, LaDonna, Katrina, Tatiana, and Donnie Jr.; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Private services will be held at 1358 Cleveland Ave. NW., Canton, OH 44703 on Wednesday, July 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. Flowers and cards please send to: 1122 Broad Ave. NW., Canton, OH 44708. The Perrin Family wishes to thank each and everyone for your thoughts and prayers.
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019