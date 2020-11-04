Donald D. FaulkAge 78, of East Sparta, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was born Feb. 17, 1942 in Canton, a son of the late Everett and Madeline (Dayton) Faulk, and was a life resident of East Canton and East Sparta. Don was a 1960 graduate of East Canton High School. He had been employed as an accountant by Hall Kistler & Company. Don enjoyed model trains and had a huge collection, and he and Kathy attended many model trains shows together. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and baseball was his life. Don played baseball and fumble ball for many years, and at one time played on three teams, in Canton, Louisville and Carrollton. Don served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He and Kathy spent eight winters in Ft. Myers, FL and made many friends there.In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a sister, Doreen Clymire. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Rock) Faulk, with whom he celebrated their 39th Wedding Anniversary on May 22nd; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Rocky Graziano; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave and Jeanine Rock; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Terry Bailey, Minister, officiating. There will be no calling hours. Kathy wishes to express her appreciation to the staff of Aultman Compassionate Care for the love and care they gave to Don. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 866-9425