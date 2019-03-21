|
Donald D.
Van Voorhis
Funeral services will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Indian Run Christian Church at 8368 Hill Church St. SE, East Canton, OH 44730 with Pastor Terry Bailey and Donald's nephew, Pastor Jeff MacKay officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Thursday 6-8 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton and one hour before services on Friday at the church (10-11 a.m). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or the Indian Run Christian Church Building Fund. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019
