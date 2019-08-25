|
Donald Dewey Moore
91, passed away July 28, 2019 in Gastonia, North Carolina, surrounded by his family. Donald was born November 27, 1927 in Akron, Ohio, and served as a wartime Veteran in the Navy. He married Betty Enoch in 1950, and they lived together in New Baltimore, Ohio, for most of their lives. People who knew Donald remember him for his strong faith, his love for his family and friends, and his service to the community which included building the New Baltimore Community Park and digging graves at Marlboro Cemetery for over 40 years. He gifted many people with his masterful carpentry and woodworking skills. His many hobbies included golfing, bowling, singing in the choir and men's groups, and taking many memorable motorcycle trips with the Pontius's.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty Moore; and his sisters, Mary Psolla and Martha Cornette. He leaves as his legacy four children: Dr. Janice Spalding (Robert), Deborah Hess, Dr. Kim Moore (Ellen), and Kristine Yavelak (James); and their families, including 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Moore and Mary Iris Moore; and his siblings, Dorothy Connor and John Moore.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Bethany Mennonite Church in Hartville, Ohio, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marlington Alumni Association, P.O. Box 6001, Alliance Ohio, 44601.
Published in The Repository from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019