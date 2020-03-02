|
Donald E. Grable
Age 87, of Canton, passed away Tuesday February 25, 2020 in Mission, Texas. He was born June 1, 1932 in Akron, OH, to the late Harry and Mary Ellen (McIntyre) Grable. Donald retired from Republic Steel Industrial Product Division and was the former owner/operator of Wiseman Body Shop. He was a member of several travel trailer and RV clubs.
He is survived by his wife, June M. (Gross) to whom he was married 68 years; three children, Scott (Marla) Grable, Ronald (Karen) Grable and Debora Jones; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara (Bob) Ryan.
There will be no public services at this time. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020