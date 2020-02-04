|
|
Donald E. Kirkpatrick
60, of Canton, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born February 2, 1959 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Layman and Madge Kirkpatrick. Donald loved riding motorcycles, watching western T.V. shows and was a diehard Cleveland Browns Football fan.
Donald is survived by his wife of 14 years, Pam; children: Charity (Robert) Parkos and granddaughter, Hailey Palmer; Celest Lawrence and Dawn Kirkpatrick, granddaughter, Kaydence Kirkpatrick; step-children, Ronald (Sara) Holcomb; step-grandchildren, Zach, Samantha, Dakota, Dillon and Liza; Michelle Newell, step-granddaughter, Kala Hayhurst, step- great grandson, Tyler Davidson; step-grandchildren, Joe Hayhurst and Adam Kendall; brothers, Daryll (Judy) Kirkpatrick and Tim Kirkpatrick; sister, Tina Becker.
A service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in the chapel at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Rd., N.W. North Canton, Ohio 44718. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Canton Nazarene, 522 30th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020