Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Donald E. Miller Obituary
Donald E. Miller

Of Louisville passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family December 12, 2019 at the age of 79.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. The family encourages everyone to join in celebrating Don's life. Following the memorial service, a reception will be held at Foltz Community Center from 7-10 p.m.

Friends and family are asked to share a meal and a memory, as a tribute to a man that holds a special place in so many of our hearts.

www.paqueletfalk.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019
