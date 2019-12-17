|
Donald E. Miller
Of Louisville passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family December 12, 2019 at the age of 79.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. The family encourages everyone to join in celebrating Don's life. Following the memorial service, a reception will be held at Foltz Community Center from 7-10 p.m.
Friends and family are asked to share a meal and a memory, as a tribute to a man that holds a special place in so many of our hearts.
