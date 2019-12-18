Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Foltz Community Center
Donald E. Miller Obituary
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. The family encourages everyone to join in celebrating Don's life. Following the memorial service, a reception will be held at Foltz Community Center from 7-10 p.m. Condolences can be shared with the family and the full obituary viewed online at

Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019
