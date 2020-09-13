Donald E. Weigand, Sr.



93, of Naples, Florida formerly of Carrollton, Ohio passed away August 14, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio to the late Otto and Vera Weigand, he attended St. John High School and proudly served in the US Navy during World War II. Donald was owner and operator of Weigand Building Specialty.



In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Cecilia Weigand; brothers, Robert and Bernard Weigand; sisters, Mildred Waechter, Evelyn Leggett and infant sister Rose Marie. He is survived by his four children Donald (Judy) Weigand, Jr., Rose Monnot, Janet (Thom) Lenahan, and Barbara (Andy) Szabo; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



On September 4, a Mass and columbarium internment was held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Naples, Florida.



