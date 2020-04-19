|
|
Donald E. (Donnie) Zwick
age 58 of North Canton, OH passed away in his home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, after battling Stage IV Lung Cancer since June 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rita Zwick and his little sister, Krista. Donald is survived by his daughter, Tori; his wife, Mary; his step-son, Gary (Tara) Worley; two step-grandchildren, Taylee and Kayden; his brothers, David (Laura) Zwick, Ronald (Barb) Zwick, Mike (Amy) Zwick and Bob (Laura) Zwick; five nephews, four nieces, three great-nephews, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Donald was no stranger to hard work. He was devoted to his career as a Historical Plaster Restoration Specialist, Painter, and Drywaller. After starting his own company (Zwick's Painting and Drywall Service) in the '80s, he grew to be known as one of the best in the area. Upon contributing countless hours to restoring the Historic Hamilton Mercantile Lofts (Hamilton, OH), Donald fell in love with the art of plaster molding and restoration, and his company eventually evolved into Zwick's Historical Plaster Restoration. In recent years, he poured his heart and soul into restoring St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon after it was nearly destroyed by a fire, and the Onesto Lofts, formally known as the Historic Onesto Hotel in Downtown Canton. He worked closely with Coon Restoration and Sealants as a subcontractor, and that business relationship presented Donald with many opportunities to hone his craft and revitalize historical buildings throughout Ohio. Donald was the epitome of an outdoorsman. He was an avid hunter, loved fishing, and often spent his free time camping, hunting and farming with family at his grandmother's farm in Noble County, OH. When at home, Donald enjoyed spending time with his daughter. Together, they cared for many animals including their horse, Scooter, and their pet turkey, Kevin. The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Marsh and Aultman Hospice for the exceptional care and guidance.
There will be no funeral services or public commemorative activities at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020