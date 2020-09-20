1/
Donald Eugene "Don" Perretta
1932 - 2020
Donald Eugene "Don" Perretta

88, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Don was born in Canton on May 29, 1932 to the late Dominic and Minnie (Giamoco) Perretta. Don worked as a grocery clerk for many years for A&P. On July 18, 1959, he married his wife of 61 years, Marilyn (Snyder) Perretta. He and his wife were long-time members of Richville United Church of Christ. Family meant everything to Don.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, two children, Jeff (Christi) Perretta and Tina (Keith) Bialota, six grandchildren: Chad (Bonnie) Bialota, Dan Perretta, Halle Perretta, AJ Bialota, Carlie Perretta, and Kasie Perretta; one great-grandchild, Crosby Bialota, a daughter-in-law, Debbie Perretta, and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Don is preceded in death by his son, Steve Perretta, and his sister, Rose Dolan.

Calling hours for Don will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Will Stuart officiating. Burial will follow at Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Don's name to Richville UCC at 6125 Richville Dr. SW, Navarre, OH 44662. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com.


Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
