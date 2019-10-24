|
|
Donald F.
Lambert
72 of Beach City, passed away Oct. 21, 2019 at Compassionate Care Canton. He was born at Pennsboro, W. Va., the son of the late James Jr. and Phyllis Riggs Lambert and an area resident 66 years. Don had been employed by the Village of Beach City 25+ years the last years as Administrator for the village. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded by son, James; two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Fair Lambert whom he married, April 14, 1966; and one son, Donald Lambert II of Strasburg; three grandsons; three great granddaughters; three sisters: Carol, Deloris and Susan.
Per Don's wishes, he has been cremated with no service planned at this time. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made:
www.lantzerfuneralhome.com
Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019