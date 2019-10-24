Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
DONALD F. LAMBERT Obituary
Donald F.

Lambert

72 of Beach City, passed away Oct. 21, 2019 at Compassionate Care Canton. He was born at Pennsboro, W. Va., the son of the late James Jr. and Phyllis Riggs Lambert and an area resident 66 years. Don had been employed by the Village of Beach City 25+ years the last years as Administrator for the village. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded by son, James; two brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Fair Lambert whom he married, April 14, 1966; and one son, Donald Lambert II of Strasburg; three grandsons; three great granddaughters; three sisters: Carol, Deloris and Susan.

Per Don's wishes, he has been cremated with no service planned at this time. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made:

www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019
