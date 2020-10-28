1/1
Donald G. Cowling
Donald G. Cowling

age 63, passed away peacefully at his home on October 23, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald W. Cowling. Survivors are wife Barbara Cowling, mother Pauline Scarpino, stepmother Betty Cowling, daughter Diane Fergusin (Shane), stepson Keith Tolarchyk (Jennifer), stepdaughter Stacey Weister (Matt) siblings; Richard Cowling, David Cowling (Tina), Daniel Cowling (Kandy), Ruby Mathys and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services on Friday October 30th, 2020 at 11am. Friends may call before service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Compassion Church 1920 Schneider St. N.E. Canton, Ohio 44721 Log onto www.SchneebergerFuneral.com to view the full obituary.

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Compassion Church
OCT
30
Service
11:00 AM
Compassion Church
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
