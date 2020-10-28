Donald G. Cowling
age 63, passed away peacefully at his home on October 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Donald W. Cowling. Survivors are wife Barbara Cowling, mother Pauline Scarpino, stepmother Betty Cowling, daughter Diane Fergusin (Shane), stepson Keith Tolarchyk (Jennifer), stepdaughter Stacey Weister (Matt) siblings; Richard Cowling, David Cowling (Tina), Daniel Cowling (Kandy), Ruby Mathys and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services on Friday October 30th, 2020 at 11am. Friends may call before service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Compassion Church 1920 Schneider St. N.E. Canton, Ohio 44721 Log onto www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
to view the full obituary.
Schneeberger 330-456-8237