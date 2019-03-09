Donald G. Hendricks 1938-2019



80, of Massillon, Ohio died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 following a brief illness. Born July 17, 1938 in Phillipsburg, Pa., he was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth (Varner) Hendricks; his wife of 49 years, Nancy (Davis) Hendricks; a sister, Letitia Jean Hendricks; and his brother, George Hendricks, who passed away in February 2019. Surviving are his children, Larry Hendricks, Rob Hendricks, Brenda Casebeer (Terry), and Melissa Vehar (Randy); nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. The family would like to also acknowledge a special friend and companion, Viola Christner with whom we have shared many good memories.



Always ambitious, Don worked hard to run his own produce company at the age of 13 yrs. old. He was later employed by Kroger and Adams Sign Co. In 1978, Don founded Hendricks Vacuum Forming, Inc. which he began in a small barn that later grew to become a thriving business. HVFI has provided signs throughout the U.S. and abroad. Don prided himself on quality work and great service and has been well respected in the sign industry for over 40 years. From 1961 to 1963 Don served in the United States military as an Army MP. (2nd MP Co, 2nd Infantry division).While in the service he formed friendships that lasted the remainder of his life.



He had an appreciation for antique cars and owned several historic vehicles; his favorite a 1953 Dodge pickup. Don also had an extensive collection of die-cast cars, antique gas pumps, and other related items that he enjoyed displaying. When he wasn't pacing the floors of HVFI, or working on a project he did enjoy a good laugh and his sense of humor became a delight to his family and friends over the years.



The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Kimberly officiating. Calling hours will take place at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Don's final resting place will be held after the funeral at Brookfield Cemetery where military rites will be performed.



