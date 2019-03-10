|
Donald G. Hendricks
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Kimberly officiating. Calling hours will take place at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Don's final resting place will be held after the funeral at Brookfield Cemetery where military rites will be performed.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019
