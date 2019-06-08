|
Donald G. Irwin 1928-2019
Age 90, of East Sparta, passed away Wed., June 5, 2019. He was born July 6, 1928 in Paris, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Mabel (Haynam) Irwin, and had been an East Sparta resident most of his life. Don retired from Hercules Engines after 27 years service. Early in life he played softball, and he enjoyed hunting mushrooms and going to auctions, spending time with his horses, and tending to his flowers and rose bushes. He loved eating fruit.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers, Naomi Radsick, Marie Umstead, Zelda Borkowski, Freda Roush, Collin, Floyd "Frosty", Kenneth, Paul, and Melvin Irwin. He is survived by his wife, Iva J. Irwin, with whom he would have celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 1st; two sons, Dalen and Daryl Irwin; his beloved granddaughter, Susan Irwin; two sisters, Lucille Murphy and Anna Tolley; one brother, Howard (Nancy) Irwin; a special nephew and his wife, Bob and Linda Radsick; special friends, Ashley Toth and Beth Boyd; and his beloved dog, Carmen.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Mark Black officiating. Friends may call Monday 6-7 p.m. before the service. Condolences may be sent to:
Published in The Repository on June 8, 2019