Age 83, of North Canton, passed away Saturday, April 27th. Donald was born in North Canton to the late Adam and Dorotha (Hambach) Keller. He was an Army Veteran and a retired service manager for Ohio Bell (AT&T). Donald was a past member of the North Canton Jaycees, Telephone Pioneers and St. Paul's Catholic Church.



In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by sisters, Beverly Landefeld, Ladyne Schaffner and Jane Erickson. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marlene Keller and his brother, Harold Keller.



A memorial service will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW. with Fr. Marian Babjak as officiant. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Ohio SPCA) PO Box 546, Grove City, OH 43123. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com.



