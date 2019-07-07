Donald G. Rice



83, passed away on July 1, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Canton on September 14, 1935 to Louis D. and Dorothy (Neading) Rice. Donald was a member of the Massillon Eagles Club 190, American Legion, Post 221 and the Sons and Daughters of Herman.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Nibeel) Rice, whom he married, November 24, 1978; three children, Bryan D. (Cynthia) Rice of Massillon, Donald L. (Debbie) Rice of Eustis, Fla. and Amy L. (Joe) Miller of Spokane, Wash.; three step-daughters, Debbie (Dan) Nixdorf, Denise (Ben) Derr and Linda Moore; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, James L. (Jeanne) Rice; and two sisters, Sue Freitag and Ann (John) Lightfoot. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.



A private gathering was held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Ext. West, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. The family would like to thank all of Don's doctors and staff at the Legends Care and Harbor Light Hospice for the loving care given to Don and Shirley. A special thank you to all of our family, friends and neighbors, who have shown us tremendous support. To All of those that enjoyed Don's company, raise a glass in toast of his friendship.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019