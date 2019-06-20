Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Donald H. "Don" Bishop 1931-2019

Age 87 of North Canton, Ohio passed away on Monday June 17, 2019 at the Windsor Medical Center after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on September 19, 1931 in Louisville to the late Oscar and Marie Bishop. Don was retired from Morgan Engineering in Alliance where he was a welder and a superintendent with 35 years of service. Don was member of St. Paul Catholic Church of North Canton.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Bishop, in 1995; and four brothers and their wives. He is survived by his son, Robert "Bob" Bishop, residing at the Laurels of Canton Nursing Home undergoing kidney dialysis. Also surviving is his companion and caregiver for the past 20 years, Nancy Elliott and her family who cared and loved him. Also the pride and joy in his life, "granddaughter" Alex, who named him "Poppy Don" which to this day he is referred to. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews in the Bishop family.

Granting Don's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be held at a later date at the Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Harrisburg. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Paul Catholic Church (241 South Main Street North Canton, OH 44720) or to Crossroads Hospice (3743 Boettler Oaks Drive Green, OH 44685). Many thanks to all of the staff at the Windsor, Crossroads Hospice staff and the Inn at Whitewood where he spent 3 ½ years prior to the Windsor.

"Rest in peace, Don."

Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041
Published in The Repository on June 20, 2019
