Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD SKOTNICKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD H. SKOTNICKY Sr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD H. SKOTNICKY Sr. Obituary
Donald H. Skotnicky, Sr.

91, of Canton passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born March 8, 1928 in Canton, Ohio to the late Steven and Winona Skotnicky. Donald served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from RTA after many years of service. He was a 50 plus year member of Eagles Lodge 141. Donald enjoyed doing puzzles, playing cards and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; son, Donald Jr.; granddaughter, Stacy and brother, Tom Adams.

Donald is survived by his children: Jim (Betsy), Ray (Cheryl) and Florence Maston; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Teri Skotnicky.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now