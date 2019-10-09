|
Donald H. Skotnicky, Sr.
91, of Canton passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born March 8, 1928 in Canton, Ohio to the late Steven and Winona Skotnicky. Donald served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from RTA after many years of service. He was a 50 plus year member of Eagles Lodge 141. Donald enjoyed doing puzzles, playing cards and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; son, Donald Jr.; granddaughter, Stacy and brother, Tom Adams.
Donald is survived by his children: Jim (Betsy), Ray (Cheryl) and Florence Maston; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Teri Skotnicky.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019