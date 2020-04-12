|
Donald J. Anderson
83, of North Canton, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Don graduated from Timken High and retired from Republic Steel.
He enjoyed golfing, working in the yard, and most of all, spending time with his beloved granddaughter.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Eugene Anderson and siblings, Pat, Tommy, and Margaret. He is survived by his daughter and granddaughter, Holly and Gianna Anderson; and siblings, Rosalie, Susie, Jimmy, and Jeff.
In honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Condolences and messages of comfort can be shared with the family online at
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020