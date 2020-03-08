Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH
Donald J. Ketler


1938 - 2020
Donald J. Ketler Obituary
Donald J. Ketler

age 81, entered Heaven's Gate on Thursday, March 5, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born March 26, 1938, in Canal Fulton the son of the late Roger and Golda "Betty" (Prine) Ketler. Donald retired from Brewster Dairy and had also worked at Weatherseal and Canton Regency. He was a member of Massillon Baptist Temple and was a veteran of the Army.

Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Ann (Domer) Ketler, daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Jay Yoder; son and daughter-in-law, David and Tami Ketler; granddaughters, April (Joshua) Thayer, Ellyn (Andrew) Boots, Rachel and Danielle Ketler; and great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Emma Thayer and Klayton Boots: and brother, Gary Ketler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Ketler.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Pastor Cecil Thayer of Massillon Baptist Temple will officiate. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. There will also be calling hours on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens, N. Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help cover expenses. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020
