Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH
Donald J. Ketler

Donald J. Ketler Obituary
Donald J. Ketler

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Pastor Cecil Thayer of Massillon Baptist Temple will officiate. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. There will also be calling hours on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens, N. Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help cover expenses. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory -

Jackson Chapel

330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020
