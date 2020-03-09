|
Donald J. Ketler
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Pastor Cecil Thayer of Massillon Baptist Temple will officiate. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. There will also be calling hours on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens, N. Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help cover expenses. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home
and Crematory -
Jackson Chapel
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020