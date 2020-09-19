1/1
DONALD J. OBERSTER
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Oberster

Age 82 of Canton, died Friday, September 18, 2020 in his home following an extended illness. Born June 22, 1938 in East Canton, Ohio to the late Lewis and Stella (Gory) Oberster. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1956 graduate of Canton Timken High School. Don retired from the Timken Company in 1999 with 40 years of service. He was a member of First Christian Church. Don was an avid golfer.

Preceded in death by a sister, Janice Keller. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arline (Smith) Oberster; four children and spouses: Lori and Ron May, Donald C. and Angela Oberster; Lisa and Jeff Steel, Amy and Jim Darnell; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

Friends may call Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distancing and masks required. Funeral services will be private.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved