Donald J. ObersterAge 82 of Canton, died Friday, September 18, 2020 in his home following an extended illness. Born June 22, 1938 in East Canton, Ohio to the late Lewis and Stella (Gory) Oberster. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1956 graduate of Canton Timken High School. Don retired from the Timken Company in 1999 with 40 years of service. He was a member of First Christian Church. Don was an avid golfer.Preceded in death by a sister, Janice Keller. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arline (Smith) Oberster; four children and spouses: Lori and Ron May, Donald C. and Angela Oberster; Lisa and Jeff Steel, Amy and Jim Darnell; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren.Friends may call Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distancing and masks required. Funeral services will be private.