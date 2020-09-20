As "double cousins" with Don (Sonny) and his sister Janice (Honbun), we shared a lot of memories over the years. My sincere sympathy to Arline and family. Rest in peace dear cousin. Elizabeth (Andrews) Schnegg
My cousin Don (Sonny) and I are the same age and we grew up together during the late 1940's and 50's. Having parents who were brothers and sisters, we spent a lot of memorable fun times together as kids and later as teens, working in our Uncle Joe's, IGA supermarket. Don was always a kind, caring gentleman to all and the memories he leaves behind will remain special to me. Rest in peace my old friend.
Bill Andrews
