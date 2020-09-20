1/
DONALD J. OBERSTER
{ "" }
Donald J.

Oberster

Friends may call (Today) Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 from

2-4 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with

social distancing and masks

required.

Funeral services will be private.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
As "double cousins" with Don (Sonny) and his sister Janice (Honbun), we shared a lot of memories over the years. My sincere sympathy to Arline and family. Rest in peace dear cousin.
Elizabeth (Andrews) Schnegg
Elizabeth Schnegg
Family
September 19, 2020
September 19, 2020
September 19, 2020
My cousin Don (Sonny) and I are the same age and we grew up together during the late 1940's and 50's. Having parents who were brothers and sisters, we spent a lot of memorable fun times together as kids and later as teens, working in our Uncle Joe's, IGA supermarket. Don was always a kind, caring gentleman to all and the memories he leaves behind will remain special to me. Rest in peace my old friend.
Bill Andrews
Family
