Donald J. Rice
90, passed away on February 1, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Massillon on April 23, 1929 to Paul and Marjorie (Anderegg) Rice and graduated from Washington High School, received both his Bachelors and Master's degrees from Kent State University. Don taught in The Perry Local Schools for thirty years and also worked as a construction contractor. He was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church and was very active in the church's construction projects both in and around the church. He was also active with Habitat for Humanity.
He is survived by his children, Diane Rice, Donna Rice, Ron (Rita) Rice and Terry (Debra) Rice; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Bobbie) Rice and Rudy (Shirley) Rice; and a brother-in-law, Tim (Christine) Weinand. Don was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Weinand) Rice; son, Gary Rice and a brother, Darrel Rice.
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. and on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10 a.m-11 a.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church with a funeral service to start at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Union Lawn Cemetery, Navarre. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com. Memorial contributions may be made to A-T Children's Project, 5300 W. Hillsboro Blvd. Ste. 105, Coconut Creek, FL 33073.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020