Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. and on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10 a.m-11 a.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church with a funeral service to start at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Union Lawn Cemetery, Navarre. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com. Memorial contributions may be made to A-T Children's Project, 5300 W. Hillsboro Blvd. Ste. 105, Coconut Creek, FL 33073.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020
