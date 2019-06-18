Donald J. Wassil 1934-2019



85, of Massillon, passed away, unexpectedly, at his home on June 15, 2019. He was born in Massillon on April 25, 1934 to the late Joseph and Magdalene (Bodnar) Wassil. He was a 1952 graduate of Washington High School and then proudly served his country in the United States Army for two years, as a military policeman. After his military service, Don's passions led him to enroll in Akron University's industrial sales and management courses. He had successful sales and marketing employments with Ashland Oil and General Motors, serving seven Northeast Ohio counties as a sales representative. He was credited with exceeding sales records dating back to 1940 during his years with Progressive Chevrolet. Don then married Mary Bay on December 16, 1983. He joined with his wife, Mary's Insurance Agency where they completed their working years together in 1998. He was a lifelong member of Central Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and ruling elder and proud member of the Massillon Clinton Lodge and Scottish Rite 32nd degree in Canton. Don also was a 50 year member of Antique Auto Club of America and a 35 year member of the Massillon Antique Auto Club (MAAC). In addition to his community involvement, he also was in charge of monthly class reunions for the 1952 graduates of Washington High School. Don enjoyed his many friends, spending time with his family and lived by the golden rule.



He will be deeply missed by his wife of 35 years, Mary (Kreitzer) Wassil; four children, Laurie (Ed) Conrad, Daniel (Julie) Wassil, Maggie (Dale) Sharp, Jenny Wassil. And two step-children, Robert (Sonia) Bay and Susan Hentsch. There are eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church, Rev. Larry Lalama will officiate. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Paquelet Funeral Home, and one hour before at the church. Final resting place will be Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019