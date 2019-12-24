Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Huntsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald James Huntsman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald James Huntsman Obituary
Donald James Huntsman

age 66, of Canton, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio to the late Robert C. and Barbara (Weik) Huntsman. Survived by his son, Mike (Mandi) Huntsman; grandchildren, Cody and Xander Huntsman; sisters, Charlotte (Joe) Swinford and Theresa Dazey; brothers, Robert (Joyce) Huntsman and Rodney (Edda) Huntsman; many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 am at Forest Hill Cemetery. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at: www. SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -