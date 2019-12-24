|
Donald James Huntsman
age 66, of Canton, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio to the late Robert C. and Barbara (Weik) Huntsman. Survived by his son, Mike (Mandi) Huntsman; grandchildren, Cody and Xander Huntsman; sisters, Charlotte (Joe) Swinford and Theresa Dazey; brothers, Robert (Joyce) Huntsman and Rodney (Edda) Huntsman; many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 am at Forest Hill Cemetery. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at: www. SchneebergerFuneral.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019