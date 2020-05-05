Donald John Haubert
91, passed away May 1, 2020 after an extended illness and brief stay in hospice. Don was born in Canton, Ohio on Oct. 31, 1928 to the late Harold and Lucille (Bleier) Haubert. Don was very active at Louisville HS, including playing trumpet in the band, football, and his first love, catcher on the baseball team. Upon graduating in 1946, he joined the Army Air Corps and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant in his three-year stint while also playing on the base basketball, baseball, and football teams. After marriage and starting a family, Don worked at both Republic Steel and the family fruit farms, until exclusively working at the family business, Hilltop Orchards in East Canton and Minerva, until his retirement. In his retirement Don spent countless hours working and managing his beloved campground and property at Haubert's Hide-Away in Minerva. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, and camping at many memorable destinations. He was a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, had a grip like a vise, could fix almost anything, and could always bring a smile to your face with one of his many "colorful", wonderfully descriptive, farm sayings. Don loved his dogs and they loved him! Dad was a good man who will be dearly missed by his family.
Don was proceeded in death by his parents; a sister, Doris Gill and son, Dr. James Haubert. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patty (McKimm) Haubert; sons, John Haubert of Midlothian, Va., Jeff (Christy) Haubert of Minerva, Doug (Krista) Haubert of North Canton, and daughter, Tina (Jim) Fitzpatrick of Green; sisters, Janet Wartluft, Carol Martig; 11 grandchildren and his dog, Nellie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Don's name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Alliance. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.