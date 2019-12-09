|
|
Donald John Lundstrom
December 17, 1933 – December 6, 2019
Donald John Lundstrom died on December 6, 2019, at the Windsor Medical Center, just two weeks short of his 86th birthday after a long battle with Alzheimer's-type dementia. Don epitomized the best characteristics of a generation who came of age in the 1950s, full of idealism, industriousness, and gratitude for the opportunities afforded him as a first-generation American. Even in his final months and weeks, his jovial spirit, winning smile, and love of people shone through and helped to sustain his family and caregivers. Don was born in Canton, Ohio, on December 17, 1933, the only child of Bertil H. and Lillian E. Lundstrom, Swedish immigrants. Don attended Canton McKinley, where he developed his baseball skills playing for the Bulldogs. After graduating in 1951, he attended Ohio University, earning two bachelor's degrees in 1956, in Mechanical Engineering and in Business Administration. He relished the camaraderie he found as a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and on the baseball field, playing shortstop under the guidance of the legendary Coach Bob Wren. "Lundy" (as he was affectionately known) and his teammates remained close with each other and Coach Wren, holding annual reunions. In 2001, Don created a sculpture of the "Coach at Work" for the Ohio University baseball stadium. Don met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Dickes, at OU. They became engaged at the North Canton Baseball Stadium after one of Don's AAA baseball games, and were married on February 3, 1957. Don worked as a sales engineer for the Bliss Company, which transferred them to Hastings, Michigan, but the pull of family and a new business opportunity brought them back to Canton in 1960, when Don purchased Frankham Foundry. Don applied his ingenuity and drive to learning the ropes of the foundry business, which manufactured industrial castings in brass, bronze, and aluminum. He eventually expanded the product line to include decorative pewter-like ware under the brand names Pewtique and later Duracast. Mugs, plates, and other 1776 bicentennial-themed items, which he designed, can still be found in homes today. As he was busy building the business, Don and Shirley were also busy building their home and family together. Don was a devoted husband and father, always ready to play, entertain, or instigate adventures with their three girls: Kristen, Linda, and Amy. He reveled in their interests and activities, and partnered with Shirley on countless projects that made their homes so unique and inviting.
Don sold Frankham Foundry in 1980, and enjoyed the time and freedom to pursue new creative ventures. He furthered his innate artistic abilities and engineering craftsmanship in the creation of one-of-a-kind wood clocks and sculptures in a variety of media. Don received numerous commissions over the years, and his work graces public and private sites throughout Ohio and beyond. Most familiar, perhaps, are the sculptures of Boss Hoover and the Veteran's Memorial in North Canton's Bitzer Park, the enchanting children, "Returning the Books" in front of the library, a colored-glass rendition of "Enlightenment" at the Stark County district library, and "Seasons" in the Aultman Hospital atrium. Don's artwork is only one example of his many contributions to the greater Canton community. He was a member of the Rotary Club, Retired Executives Club, and the Canton Free Masons; and served on the board of the Canton Museum of Art. Don was inducted into the Greater Canton Amateur Sports Hall of Fame, and was honored for his service to Rotary as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was an avid tennis player, golfer, and sailor. Don was a devoted member, with Shirley, of Zion United Church of Christ in North Canton, serving in many leadership and teaching roles. They also served on the leadership committee for Young Life. When Don could not find evidence in his parents' records of having been baptized, he chose to affirm his faith and be baptized as an adult at Zion Church. He took seriously Jesus's call to discipleship and he lived in the joyful assurance of the promises of God.
Don is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley Lundstrom; his three daughters and their husbands, Kristen Forman (Tony), Linda Blanch (Tom), and Amy Lane (Doug); sister-in law, Bonnie Fraser; six grandchildren, (Erik and Katrina Forman, Emily Slopnick and Betsy Trump, and Louis and Alyssa DeGeorge); and four great-grandchildren, (Jack, Benjamin, Walter and Ava).
The family will hold a private burial. They invite friends to a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Zion United Church of Christ in North Canton. The family will greet attendees one hour before. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, North Canton, Ohio or to any . Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019