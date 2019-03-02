|
|
Donald Kraft
Age 91, of Navarre and formerly Malvern, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 in Altercare of Navarre. He was born Nov. 25, 1927 in Massillon to Sylvestor and Florence (Bittner) Kraft. A licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer for 68 years, he started his career with Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon where he worked 16 years and then the Deckman Funeral Home in Malvern for 31 years. He graduated from the Cleveland Mortuary School in 1950 and is a US Army Veteran of WWII and a member of the Malvern American Legion Post #375. He is a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Kraft; daughter, Donna Bigler, two sons, Joseph and Charles Kraft; brother, Ivan Kraft; and his beloved dog "Lady".
He is survived by two daughters, Mary Joan (Steve) Raycheck and Susan (John) Wise, grandchildren, Donnie (Heather) Scheffler, Karen (Billy) Dawson, Jon Wise, Trever Himes, Carisa Wise: two great grandchildren, Cody Dawson, Wyatt Schleffler, special nephew, Roger "Butch" (Gail) Kraft and their children, special friends Tom Marcinkowey and Kitty Foster.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Monday at 11:00 am St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern with Father Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery with full military honors. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the church. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Altercare of Navarre and Absolute Hospice for their special care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2019