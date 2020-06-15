Donald L. Billman
Age 86, of Canton died Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born November 17, 1933 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles and Esther (Sickles) Billman. He was a life resident of Canton and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from the Timken Company in 1994 with 35 years of service. Donald was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Golden Lodge #1123. He enjoyed camping at Lake O Pines. Preceded in death by his wife, Joan Billman. He is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Marianne Billman, Kenneth and Gail Billman, Craig Billman, Kevin Billman; four grandchildren, Kellie, Shelbie, Barry and Anthony; four great grandchildren.
Visitation hours for family and friends will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with social distancing guidelines being observed. The funeral service will be private family. Entombment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice Program or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 15, 2020.