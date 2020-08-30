1/1
DONALD L. CALDWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L.

Caldwell

age 88, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday,

August 27, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Carrollton Bible Chapel, Haven of Rest in Akron, or the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling, WV.

Donald will be laid to rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. N.W., North

Canton, OH 44720. For those wishing to send condolences, please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Burial
01:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved