Donald L.
Caldwell
age 88, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday,
August 27, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Carrollton Bible Chapel, Haven of Rest in Akron, or the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling, WV.
Donald will be laid to rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. N.W., North
Canton, OH 44720. For those wishing to send condolences, please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721