|
|
Donald L. Fleishour
87, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. Donald was born September 21, 1932 to Albert F. and Dorothy (Hoopes) Fleishour in Canton and had been an area resident for most of his life. He was a master carpenter and owner-operator of several custom home and commercial construction entities throughout his career of approximately 65 years, retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Carpenters Union, Stark County Builders Association and served in the US Naval Reserve.
Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Carol Fleishour (Glasser); sons Mark (Sheri), Daniel (Yvonne), Timothy (Darlene) and Jeffrey (Linda) Fleishour; brother Bruce (Linnea) Fleishour; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandsons Jesse, Dustin and Jeffrey Jr. Fleishour.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made at .
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019