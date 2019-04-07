|
|
Donald L. Leeson
age 81, of Canton, passed away Thursday afternoon in Aultman Hospital. Born in Pennsboro, West Virginia, to the late James W. and Fannie (Whitehair) Leeson, he was retired from Republic Steel. Don was an avid fisherman and a gifted artist.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Diane (Fowler) Leeson; two daughters, Deborah Leeson and Denise Lofland (Shane); son, Donald Leeson (Dorothy); three grandchildren and one great-grandson; sister, Dorothy Williamson. In addition to his parents he was preceded by a brother, Robert, and sisters, Betty and Maxine.
A memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Avenue N.W., with Chaplain Ronald Iwanusa officiating. A private interment will be for the family. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a . You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes
and Cremation Service, 330-455-0349
shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019