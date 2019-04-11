The Repository Obituaries
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
DONALD L. LEESON

Donald L. Leeson

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Avenue N.W. A private interment will be for

the family.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a . You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com

Spiker-Foster-Shriver

Funeral Homes and

Cremation Service,

330-455-0349

Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019
