Calling hours will be held for friends and family on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Minerva, 204 Edgewood Drive, Minerva Ohio. The family will be present from 4 to 6 p.m. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Carroll County Office of Community Hospice, c/o Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or First Presbyterian Church Missions Committee. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.



