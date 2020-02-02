|
|
Donald Lee Reiger
78, of Navarre, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Don was born on September 10, 1941 in Dover, Ohio the son of the late Grant and Johanna (Wilds) Reiger. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1959 graduate of Timken Vocational Center. Don was a retired United States Navy veteran and served during Vietnam. Don was a truck driver at Kenan Advantage and retired after 20 years. He also drove school bus for both Perry and Jackson School districts for 10 years. Don enjoyed camping, fishing and generally working with his hands. He and his wife enjoyed traveling all over the country in their 48 years of marriage. He was a member of Richville U.C.C.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Reiger and sister, Doris Chandler. He is survived by his wife, Jackie (Long) Reiger; sons, William 'Andy' Reiger and Adam (Lisa) Reiger; special buddy great niece, Vada; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A Celebration of Don's life will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Dundee Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., and on Friday from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SAM Center: 413 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, OH 44646.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020