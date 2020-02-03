The Repository Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
View Map
DONALD LEE REIGER


1941 - 2020
Donald Lee Reiger

A Celebration of Don's life will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Dundee Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., and on Friday from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SAM Center: 413 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, OH 44646.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 3, 2020
