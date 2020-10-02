Donald Lee Thomas77, of Cambridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday (September 30, 2020). He was born November 23, 1942 in Canton, son of the late Chester A. Thomas and Viola Mae (Slagle) Thomas. Mr. Thomas served honorably for 24 1/2 years as a full-time Chief with the U.S. Navy. He retired with distinction after ten years as a reserve police officer in Chula Vista, Calf. He was also a shipping & receiving clerk for Design Graphics and Mitek Industries in San Diego. He was a member of College Avenue Baptist Church in San Diego and most recently attended North Terrace Church of Christ in Zanesville. He was a 1960 graduate of Lehman High School in Canton. After high school, he worked for the Canton Repository and studied to be a bookkeeper.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Anne Harvey. He is survived by his wife, Burdella (Nichols) Thomas, whom he married July 1, 1967 at Canton Baptist Temple; a son, Christopher W. Thomas of San Diego, Calf.; a daughter, Stephanie N. (Tony) Johnson of Cambridge; a brother, Raymond A. (Anne) Thomas of Buloxi, Miss.; five grandchildren, Ashleigh Hines, Ashleigh Johnson, Jessica (Alex) Henry, Kallysta (Derek) Fogel, and Lydia (Avery) Baker; and three great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Cameron, and Everley.Visitation will be held Sunday (October 4, 2020) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and also on Monday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge. Funeral services will be held Monday (October 5, 2020) at 2 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, with Pastor Chris Steele officiating. [Per our Governor's current COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are required to attend the visitation and/or services. Thank you.] Burial will be at Northwood Cemetery, Cambridge, where military graveside honors will be conducted by the Guernsey County Veterans Council. Personal condolences may be sent to the family atThorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge