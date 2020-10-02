1/1
Donald Lee Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee Thomas

77, of Cambridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday (September 30, 2020). He was born November 23, 1942 in Canton, son of the late Chester A. Thomas and Viola Mae (Slagle) Thomas. Mr. Thomas served honorably for 24 1/2 years as a full-time Chief with the U.S. Navy. He retired with distinction after ten years as a reserve police officer in Chula Vista, Calf. He was also a shipping & receiving clerk for Design Graphics and Mitek Industries in San Diego. He was a member of College Avenue Baptist Church in San Diego and most recently attended North Terrace Church of Christ in Zanesville. He was a 1960 graduate of Lehman High School in Canton. After high school, he worked for the Canton Repository and studied to be a bookkeeper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Anne Harvey. He is survived by his wife, Burdella (Nichols) Thomas, whom he married July 1, 1967 at Canton Baptist Temple; a son, Christopher W. Thomas of San Diego, Calf.; a daughter, Stephanie N. (Tony) Johnson of Cambridge; a brother, Raymond A. (Anne) Thomas of Buloxi, Miss.; five grandchildren, Ashleigh Hines, Ashleigh Johnson, Jessica (Alex) Henry, Kallysta (Derek) Fogel, and Lydia (Avery) Baker; and three great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Cameron, and Everley.

Visitation will be held Sunday (October 4, 2020) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and also on Monday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge. Funeral services will be held Monday (October 5, 2020) at 2 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, with Pastor Chris Steele officiating. [Per our Governor's current COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are required to attend the visitation and/or services. Thank you.] Burial will be at Northwood Cemetery, Cambridge, where military graveside honors will be conducted by the Guernsey County Veterans Council. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at

www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com

Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thorn-Black Funeral Home Cambridge - Cambridge
139 S 9th St.
Cambridge, OH 43725
(740) 439-1365
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thorn-Black Funeral Home Cambridge - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved