Donald Lee Thomas
Visitation will be held Sunday (October 4, 2020) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and also on Monday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge. Funeral services will be held Monday (October 5, 2020) at 2 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, with Pastor Chris Steele officiating. [Per our Governor's current COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are required to attend the visitation and/or services. Thank you.] Burial will be at Northwood Cemetery, Cambridge, where military graveside honors will be conducted by the Guernsey County Veterans Council. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at

Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2020.
