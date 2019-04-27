|
|
Donald M. Gotch
65, of Massillon, passed away on April 24, 2019. Donald was born in Massillon, Ohio on February 3, 1954, to the late Donald and E. Luella Gotch. He retired from Crown Cork and Seal after 30 years of service; and was a member of the D.A.V.
He is survived by his daughter, Anna Gotch; grandsons, Devon Gotch and Jace Roberts; brother, Steve (Sue) Gotch; sister, Peggy (Roger) Derwin; and best friend, Jamie Ely.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL, with Pastor Joe Overholt officiating. Family and friends may visit from 12-2 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Burial will take place at Newman Cemetery in Massillon. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2019