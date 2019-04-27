Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gotch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald M. Gotch


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald M. Gotch Obituary
Donald M. Gotch

65, of Massillon, passed away on April 24, 2019. Donald was born in Massillon, Ohio on February 3, 1954, to the late Donald and E. Luella Gotch. He retired from Crown Cork and Seal after 30 years of service; and was a member of the D.A.V.

He is survived by his daughter, Anna Gotch; grandsons, Devon Gotch and Jace Roberts; brother, Steve (Sue) Gotch; sister, Peggy (Roger) Derwin; and best friend, Jamie Ely.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL, with Pastor Joe Overholt officiating. Family and friends may visit from 12-2 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Burial will take place at Newman Cemetery in Massillon. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now