Donald M. Prosser Jr.Age 65, of Minerva, Ohio died Monday, July 20, 2020 in Summa Akron City Hospital following a brief illness. Born September 21, 1954 in Toronto, Ohio to the late Donald M. Sr. and Betty (Toulson) Prosser. He was a Minerva resident for the past seven years prior to which he resided in Homeworth, Ohio. Don was retired from Ziegler Tire in 2012 with over 30 years of service. He was a dedicated husband and father.Preceded in death by a brother, Tom Prosser and a sister, Donna Hazelip. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Norma J. (Meyers) Prosser; one daughter, Tonya Prosser (Pud Leidner), one son, Thomas (Tiffany) Prosser; four grandchildren, Thomas (Morgan) Prosser, Taylor Prosser, Tucker Prosser, Tessa Prosser; three great grandsons, River, Easton and Myles Prosser; a brother, David (Nancy) Prosser; a sister, Francis (Dave) Miller; several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Rd, Canton, OH 44720. Friends may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distancing and CDC guidelines being observed.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525