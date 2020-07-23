1/1
Donald M. Prosser Jr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald M. Prosser Jr.

Age 65, of Minerva, Ohio died Monday, July 20, 2020 in Summa Akron City Hospital following a brief illness. Born September 21, 1954 in Toronto, Ohio to the late Donald M. Sr. and Betty (Toulson) Prosser. He was a Minerva resident for the past seven years prior to which he resided in Homeworth, Ohio. Don was retired from Ziegler Tire in 2012 with over 30 years of service. He was a dedicated husband and father.

Preceded in death by a brother, Tom Prosser and a sister, Donna Hazelip. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Norma J. (Meyers) Prosser; one daughter, Tonya Prosser (Pud Leidner), one son, Thomas (Tiffany) Prosser; four grandchildren, Thomas (Morgan) Prosser, Taylor Prosser, Tucker Prosser, Tessa Prosser; three great grandsons, River, Easton and Myles Prosser; a brother, David (Nancy) Prosser; a sister, Francis (Dave) Miller; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Rd, Canton, OH 44720. Friends may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distancing and CDC guidelines being observed.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved