Donald M. Reynolds
86, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center with his family by his side. He was born on September 25, 1932 in Kenmore, OH to the late Zedoc and Otie Reynolds. Donald was a graduate of Kenmore High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Akron University and his Master's Degree in Finance from Kent State University. He was a Registered Mechanical Engineer in Ohio and a Licensed Professional Engineer in Michigan. Don retired from the management department with the Hoover Company after over 30 years of employment as a Certified Mechanical Engineer.
He was a past member of Hoover Lodge #770 F & AM and past member of the Tadmor Shrine. Don kept himself very busy. He enjoyed traveling in his RV and has visited every state in the country. He enjoyed mining for gemstones and designed many pieces of jewelry with the gems he found. He made stained glass windows and could make or fix most anything. Don was devoted to his family and was a wonderful mentor to many people over the years. He will always be remembered as an amazing man that will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Donna Reynolds; brother Al Reynolds and nephew Russell Reynolds. He leaves his wife Sondra "Sunny" Reynolds, whom he married in 2013; stepdaughter Jennie (Shaun) Bach; grandson Jonathan Klemm; nieces, Cathy (Tom) Hutchinson and Lori (Paul) Sigal, nephew Albert Reynolds; many great and great great nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by his dogs, Jazzie and Arty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Cathy and Roger Scarbro, American Indian Fund c/o Grace Church, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. Norton, OH 44203. Memorial services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11am at Grace Church, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. Norton, OH 44203 with Pastor Bob Combs officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11am on Saturday at the church. The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019